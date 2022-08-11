Peter Navarro Martyrs Himself on Fox News, Compares His Possibly Facing Two Years in the Slammer to Soldiers Who Died in War

Peter Navarro portrayed himself as a political martyr, comparing the possibility of him facing prison time to American military servicemen dying on the battlefield.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity spoke to Navarro on Wednesday night as he dedicated his show to bashing “politicized justice” after the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The conversation began with the subject of Navarro’s indictment for contempt of Congress back in June after the former Trump administration trade adviser refused to comply with a subpoena from the January 6 Committee.

After railing against Navarro’s arrest, Hannity started the interview off by asking him why he didn’t plead the 5th before the committee. Navarro, who has compared his arrest to “terrorism,” answered by saying his conversations with Trump fall under “executive privilege.”

“There are very key constitutional issues at stake, and the issue here is that President Trump invoked executive privilege,” Navarro said. “I told that select committee from the outset, as well as the Department of Justice, it’s not my privilege to waive and that I had a duty to do what I have done.”

President Joe Biden has denied Navarro’s claim to executive privilege even though the latter claims he still retains it from the former president. While this presents a number of legal questions, Navarro moved past that in order to present himself as a tragic hero if he ends up doing time.

Sean, there’s there’s been been hundreds of thousands of Americans, young men and women killed in action in war. They had the courage to stand up for this country. The least I could do, sir, is to be willing to risk a two year prison sentence for something so important Sean. I can’t emphasize this more. This is about executive privilege and the integrity of Washington, the Oval Office decision-making, and that’s why I did what I did.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com