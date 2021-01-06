comScore

PHOTOS: Unprecedented Scenes of Chaos and Violence as Pro-Trump Rioters and Looters Invade the U.S. Capitol

By Reed RichardsonJan 6th, 2021, 5:14 pm
Capitol Police point their guns at rioters trying to breach door to House floor

House security personnel point their weapons at an armed pro-Trump rioter trying to breach the door into the House chamber. Photo credit: Drew Angerer, Getty Images

During an unprecedented assault on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed through the halls of Congress, sowing chaos and panic as some brandished and fired weapons while others looted staff offices and posed for pictures and selfies on the legislative floor. This shocking invasion — at times, barely impeded by an overwhelmed Capitol police — forced both House and Senate members to don gas masks, take cover, and eventually be evacuated to secure locations to prevent possible political assassination.

The MAGA faithful had stormed the Capitol not long after a fiery, hour-plus-long speech by President Donald Trump, in which he railed against Congress’ imminent acceptance of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory and continued to push absurd conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud.

Here, two Trump fans, one carrying a sign suggestive of the QAnon conspiracy theory about a massive child trafficking ring by political elites, take turns looking at their phones while on the Senate dais.

Photo credit: Win McNamee, Getty Images.

 

 

A looter wearing a pro-Trump stocking cap waves nonchalantly and smiles as he totes a stolen podium through the Capitol.

Photo credit: Win McNamee, Getty Images.

A rioter photographed in mid-air as he jumps down from the public gallery balcony to the floor of the Senate chamber.

Photo credit: Win McNamee, Getty Images.

A pro-Trump member of the mob storming the Capitol yells as he enters the Senate chamber.

Photo credit: Win McNamee, Getty Images.

People donning emergency gas masks in the House gallery as rioters attempt to breach the chamber.

Photo credit: Drew Angerer, Getty Images.

A U.S. Capitol police officer and security officer escort a member of Congress across the floor of the House chamber to safety.

Photo credit: Drew Angerer, Getty Images.

A vandalized statue of the 38th president, Gerald Ford, in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, defaced with a Trump 2020 flag jammed into its arm.

Photo credit: Saul Loeb, AFP via Getty Images.

U.S. Capitol Police detain numerous pro-Trump rioters just outside the House chamber, where less than an hour earlier, members had been in the process of certifying Biden’s win.

Photo credit: Drew Angerer, Getty Images.

