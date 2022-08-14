Police Confirm Man Crashed Car Into U.S. Capitol Barricade; Vehicle Was Set on Fire Before Suspect Shot Himself

The U.S. Capitol Police confirmed reports Sunday that a man rammed his car into a Capitol barricade before firing a weapon erratically on site.

Reports about the incident emerged early Sunday morning as journalists said that the car caught fire after he crashed near the Capitol, and that the driver started “shooting indiscriminately” before he “ultimately shot and killed himself.” The Capitol Police issued a statement confirming the incident happened early in the morning when “a man drove his car into the vehicle barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street.”

“While the man was getting out of the car, it became engulfed in flames. The man then fired several shots into the air along East Capitol Street,” the statement says. “When our officers heard the sound of gunfire, they immediately responded and were approaching the man when he shot himself. Nobody else was hurt.”

The police also offered their assessment that “it does not appear the man was targeting any Members of Congress,” and they also said, “it does not appear officers fired their weapons.”

JUST IN: Full statement from Capitol Police on man who slammed car into Capitol barricade and fired shots into the air. pic.twitter.com/gT1jTwRMf1 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 14, 2022

