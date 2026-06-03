Scott Pelley Firing Sparks Outrage – and Cheers – From Pundits Online

The abrupt firing of veteran 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley on Tuesday triggered a wave of reaction online from journalists and pundits, some outraged and some cheering, as the unfolding episode inside CBS News finally came to an end.

Pelley was dismissed Tuesday by newly installed 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton, one day after speaking out during a staff meeting to rail against the network’s leadership and accuse CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss of “murdering” the show.

Behind-the-scenes tensions and fallout, including a string of high-profile departures, has come amid a slew of changes made since Weiss was installed following Paramount’s takeover of the network.

Despite Bilton’s attempts to meet with Pelley and resolve their frustrations, the impasse came to a head when the correspondent was fired.

In a sharply worded letter, Bilton called out Pelley’s “misconduct,” which he said displayed an “antipathy” towards “the future of the show” before informing him of his firing.

In a statement reacting to his firing, Pelley blasted the network’s leadership for attempting to “curry favor” with President Donald Trump and claimed he was encouraged to “inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story.”

Bilton’s letter informing Pelley of his dismissal and the fired correspondent’s own statement ricocheted across social media, prompting reactions from gloating celebration to shock and rage.

The Bulwark’s Tim Miller warned that Pelley’s departure would result in 60 Minutes evolving into a “Sunday morning show”:

60 doesn’t really have another Pelley in the pipeline talent-wise. Survival on reputation and ticking clock nostalgia has its limits. Only so many mid Bibi/Hegseth interviews before it turns into a Sunday morning show. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 3, 2026

Liberal pundit Harry Sisson praised Pelley for standing up to “right wing grifters”:

Wow. Scott Pelley just got fired from 60 Minutes for standing up to the right wing grifters who are trying to destroy it. Thank you to Pelley, Anderson Cooper, Sharyn Alfonsi, and Cecilia Vega (all people who left or were fired) for doing the right thing. Crazy stuff. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 3, 2026

Pelley seems to be attempting a murder/suicide. So far he’s halfway there. https://t.co/GfYG38khQd — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 3, 2026

So far you've already fired one of the "incredible staff" members. Good job – and good luck! You're heading into Chris Licht territory already and it's not even a full week 2 yet. https://t.co/JCgtsXhHL1 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 3, 2026

OutKick’s Clay Travis observed that Pelley’s privileged place in media, and his salary, were a thing of the past anyway:

Scott Pelley has been fired by 60 Minutes. Pelley will soon find out that no one else in media will come close to paying him millions a year to do a few stories a year. I think a lot of these old school TV guys are delusional about their market worth in today’s media. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 3, 2026

Megyn Kelly jabbed at Bilton’s long-winded and grievance-filled letter of dismissal:

“Dear Mr. Pelley: You’re fired, effective immediately” would have been far more impactful and less needy. https://t.co/DBcCAUhOOc — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 3, 2026

Kelly’s producer, Steve Krakauer, meanwhile, joined other conservatives in cheering Pelley’s firing:

With Stephen Colbert and Scott Pelley now out the door at CBS, we're seeing the systematic elimination of smug, old, straight, white guys who think they're better than you. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 3, 2026

NOT SHOCKER OF THE NIGHT Scott Pelley fired after attacking boss — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) June 3, 2026

Scott Pelley was a mid talent with an ego the size of Jupiter. Adios. https://t.co/HSswCPocJ2 — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) June 3, 2026

This is the second time Scott Pelley has been fired by CBS News. The last time was for being a lousy anchorman. This time it was for being a performative prick. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 3, 2026

As for what comes next for Pelley, Fox News’ Joe Concha predicts a CNN gig or a podcast.”

Prediction: Pelley either signs with CNN or does what other ex-CNNers are doing: Podcasts from their homes. https://t.co/7ns0vFWblW — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 3, 2026

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!