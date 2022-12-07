Police Respond to Ted Cruz Home for Daughter’s Self-Inflicted Stab Wound, Senator Asks for Privacy At This Time

News broke late Tuesday night that local authorities were called to the home of Ted and Heidi Cruz regarding a self-inflicted stab wound of their 14-year-old daughter.

Houston ABC Affiliate KTRK broke the news:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Houston police and fire department personnel responded to the Houston home of Sen. Ted Cruz on Tuesday night. HPD told Eyewitness News that officers responded to reports of a 14-year-old with self-inflicted stab wounds on the arms in the upscale neighborhood of River Oaks. Police were in the front yard of Cruz’s home when ABC13 arrived.

Since then, KTRK reported statements from Cruz’s representatives and his Senate office saying that the daughter is OK before asking for privacy at this time.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s office said late Tuesday that his daughter is OK and asked for privacy for the family after Houston police and fire personnel were called to his home. “This is a family matter and thankfully their daughter is okay,” Cruz’s representatives said in a statement to ABC affiliate KTRK and other outlets. “There were no serious injuries. The family requests the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time,” Cruz’s office said.

Anyone who has raised a child knows just how important a child’s safety and well-being are to a parent. So far, this sad episode has led to little invective that Cruz and other politicians typically receive, as many blue checks on Twitter are calling for support and prayer as the Texas senator deals with a family crisis.

