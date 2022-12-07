Christian Walker GOES OFF on Trump and Republicans In Savage Twitter Thread Following Father’s Loss

Christian Walker reiterated his disgust with the Republican party — and his father, Herschel Walker — after a Georgia Senate run-off race was declared for Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Christian Walker has long been an Instagram influencer, who used his clout to promote Republican politics in the run-up to the 2020 elections, and was even a frequent guest on many Fox News opinion shows.

But in early October, as news broke of reported abortions paid for by his father and accusations of abuse surfaced about his father, Christian broke his silence and condemned the GOP and Trump for selecting a candidate that was, in his opinion, so flawed as a father that he could not serve dutifully in Senate.

After his father was declared the loser in the run-off race, Christian amplified his previous claims, only with amped-up vindictiveness. “Don’t beat women, hold guns to peoples heads, fund abortions then pretend your pro-life, stalk cheerleaders, leave your multiple minor children alone to chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family…” he wrote. “And then maybe you can win a senate seat.”

He also appeared to call out Trump and Republicans who, in his esteem, says “don’t play identity politics” but “then you ran this man mainly because he was the same skin color as his opponent with no background other than football. A boring old Republican could have won.”

Read the full thread below:

I was called a backstabber after getting angry and blowing up from watching my dad lie for 18 months straight… But he’s not a backstabber for leaving his 2 minor children he kept secret to grow up without a dad as he chases more fame and power? Pathetic. Raise your kids. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 7, 2022

