Police Say a Bomb Warning Blared From RV Prior to Nashville Explosion

Nashville Police Chief John Drake said the RV that exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning blared to the surrounding area a pre-recorded announcement before it blew up.

According to law enforcement officials speaking at a press conference on Friday afternoon, the message from the RV stated it would explode within 15 minutes, which gave fast-acting police officers time to warn individuals nearby.

“Good afternoon. This morning around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired in the downtown area,” Drake began. “As officers responded, they encountered an RV that had a recording saying a potential bomb would detonate within 15 minutes. Officers, upon hearing that, decided to evacuate the buildings nearby, so they began knocking on doors, making announcements, having emergency communications, communicating with everyone to get people safe.”

“Shortly after that, the RV exploded,” the chief continued at the presser.

As a precautionary measure, Drake added that the police department would continue to scan for bombs in the downtown area.

“Currently what we have going on now, we have canine dogs, all of them are out, partnered with Tennessee highway patrol and federal partners, and we’re sweeping the downtown area just as a precaution to make sure that everyone is safe and that any service that is needed, we can provide that,” he said.

“With that said, we don’t feel there’s any concern in the downtown area of anything else right now, but we’re doing that as a precaution to search with our bomb dogs,” Drake concluded.

