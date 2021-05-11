Former President Donald Trump’s new “communications platform” — which is a blog called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” — isn’t very popular according to a new poll, not even with Trump’s own voters.

The much-derided site, which aggregates the Florida resident’s tweet-like official statements but contains no interactive features beyond the ability to share those statements — was the subject of a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Respondents were told “As you may know, former President Trump has a new social media website, ’From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.’,” and then were asked “How much do you expect to be engaging with this new website?”

Among all respondents, just 29 percent said they would be engaging with the site “A lot” (12%) or “Some” (17%), while 71 percent responded “Not Much” or “Not at all.”

Things were better among respondents who voted for Trump in 2020 — although not as much as you might think. Nearly half — 46 percent — responded “Not Much” or “Not at all,” and just 22 percent said they would be engaging with the site “a lot.”

A lot of people just missed the news of the new venture, with 52 percent of respondents saying they had heard “Not Much” or “Nothing at all” about the launch of the site, including 43 percent of Trump voters.

Respondents to the poll also agreed with Facebook’s decision to continue its ban of Trump by nearly twenty points, 56 percent to 37 percent.

The news comes as NBC News is reporting that engagement on Trump’s site is shockingly low, with data showing that his most popular post to date racked up just 16,000 engagements, or about the size of a pre-Covid Air Supply concert.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]