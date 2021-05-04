Trump Launches New Social Platform After Bans From Twitter, Facebook

Former President Donald Trump launched a long-awaited platform on Tuesday to communicate with his followers outside of social media.

The platform, which took the appearance of a blog at www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk, displayed a number of Twitter-sized messages as of Tuesday afternoon, alongside buttons offering readers the option of sharing them on Twitter and Facebook. A third heart-shaped button — analogous to the “like” buttons appearing on social-media websites — also appeared, though it appeared to lack any functionality as of Tuesday.

The page became public the same day that Facebook was expected to announce whether Trump’s suspension from that website would be permanent. A source familiar with the situation told Fox News the new site was intended to facilitate “one-way communication,” adding, “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.”

The new site was topped off by a video that referred to the new set-up as a “beacon” of freedom “straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump.”

Watch above via DonaldJTrump.com.

