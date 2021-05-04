Twitter Erupts With Jokes After Trump Launches New Social ‘Platform’: Congrats on ‘Inventing a Blog’

For a brief moment on Tuesday afternoon, it appeared that Donald Trump had made good on the long-swirling rumors that he was planning to start a new social media platform.

A 30-second video uploaded to Trump’s website, donaldjtrump.com, seemed to tease just such a forthcoming platform:

“In a time of silence and lies / A beacon of freedom arises / A place to speak freely and safely / Straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump.”

The buzz soon turned to mockery, however, as Fox News reported the details of the “new” venture, which it turns out is actually just a website, which again, he already has. The site will allow Trump to post content (like he does now) and followers will be able to share his web posts on social media sites (like they do now), but Trump’s “platform” does not allow users to like or reply to the content, which are features that most off-the-shelf blogging platforms had circa 1998.

“This is just a one-way communication,” a source told Fox News. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.”

For all intents and purposes, Trump has invented the website.

In response, Twitter twittered, naturally.

blogging is back baby — rat king (@MikeIsaac) May 4, 2021

lol trump’s new ‘communication platform’ is indeed just a website with a bunch of off-brand tweets on it pic.twitter.com/xV457wVTLF — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) May 4, 2021

from a design and cost perspective, it’s pretty clear trump should’ve just started a substack https://t.co/2kSL8pd0Pa — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) May 4, 2021

This is not a parody article, and this is not a parody quote: “This is just a one-way communication,” one source familiar with the space told Fox News. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.” It’s literally a website. A blog, if you’re generous! https://t.co/NILPWnBysE — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) May 4, 2021

Trump’s new “blog” is all about the money. It even has the recurring donation box conveniently checked for you already. pic.twitter.com/nZGNNhMTAK — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 4, 2021

Make Geocities Great Again https://t.co/sE0ySRLULz — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 4, 2021

Um, this "new platform" is just a blog on a personal web site that doesn't even have a comments section. It has changed the game back to before 2008.https://t.co/IgaF4ibVqh — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) May 4, 2021

Congrats to Donald Trump on inventing a blog. https://t.co/dxObuVlWsp — Tim Tagaris (@ttagaris) May 4, 2021

"This is just a one-way communication," one source familiar with the space told Fox News. "This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers." So… a blog?

A blog.

He's starting a blog, right? — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) May 4, 2021

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]