Twitter Erupts With Jokes After Trump Launches New Social ‘Platform’: Congrats on ‘Inventing a Blog’

By Michael LucianoMay 4th, 2021, 5:08 pm
For a brief moment on Tuesday afternoon, it appeared that Donald Trump had made good on the long-swirling rumors that he was planning to start a new social media platform.

A 30-second video uploaded to Trump’s website, donaldjtrump.com, seemed to tease just such a forthcoming platform:

“In a time of silence and lies / A beacon of freedom arises / A place to speak freely and safely / Straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump.”

The buzz soon turned to mockery, however, as Fox News reported the details of the “new” venture, which it turns out is actually just a website, which again, he already has. The site will allow Trump to post content (like he does now) and followers will be able to share his web posts on social media sites (like they do now), but Trump’s “platform” does not allow users to like or reply to the content, which are features that most off-the-shelf blogging platforms had circa 1998.

“This is just a one-way communication,” a source told Fox News. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.”

For all intents and purposes, Trump has invented the website.

In response, Twitter twittered, naturally.

