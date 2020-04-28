PragerU received a fair amount of Twitter mockery on Tuesday for this tweet on the coronavirus lockdowns:

“The lockdown is the greatest mistake in the history of humanity.”

Dennis Prager raised the question of whether the lockdowns have been effective, partly citing the serious ongoing economic concerns, in a recent PragerU video.

The tweet tonight received a lot of mockery:

Never mind the burning of the library at Alexandria, European colonialism, the 1914 alliances that provoked the Great War, the Weimar left and center failing to unite against Hitler and the Orioles trading Schilling, Harnish and Finley for Glenn Davis, https://t.co/CRtIjXzrt8 — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 28, 2020

bottle up the confidence it takes to put this take on a graphic and use it to propel your life https://t.co/NZ0QOnNWgQ — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) April 28, 2020

Let’s assume it’s a mistake. The biggest in human history? The reparations on Germany after WWI? Sending Lenin back to Russia? Carve out for slavery in the US Constitution? The Fire of Alexandria? Canceling Firefly? https://t.co/qGxbu0tUBu — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 28, 2020

imagine having this take when season 8 of game of thrones exists https://t.co/EMo1lmiQJA — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) April 28, 2020

I worked for the same conservative media co. @DennisPrager works for. Prager is no dummy. He can’t believe this. But this is what sucks about conservative media. You get rewarded for being outlandish, for enraging your audience. I did it at times too. It’s wrong. It’s dishonest. https://t.co/K2DBC9pOqj — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 28, 2020

Galaxy Brain stuff from the University of Prager. https://t.co/YqSqeCNCG9 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 28, 2020

