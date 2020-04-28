comScore

PragerU Mocked for Tweet Saying Lockdown ‘The Greatest Mistake in the History of Humanity’

By Josh FeldmanApr 28th, 2020, 8:33 pm

PragerU received a fair amount of Twitter mockery on Tuesday for this tweet on the coronavirus lockdowns:

“The lockdown is the greatest mistake in the history of humanity.”

Dennis Prager raised the question of whether the lockdowns have been effective, partly citing the serious ongoing economic concerns, in a recent PragerU video.

The tweet tonight received a lot of mockery:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: