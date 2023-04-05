The founder of the Tennessee Holler, an online progressive news source, released a statement on Wednesday detailing a “targeted” attack on his family home, in which multiple shots were fired at the property.

Justin Kanew wrote on Twitter, “On Saturday night, someone targeted our home by shooting several bullets into our house while my family was sleeping.”

Kanew added, “This violence has no place in a civilized society and we are thankful no one was physically hurt. The authorities have not completed their investigation and right now we do not know for sure the reason for this attack.”

Our family’s statement on something that happened to us this weekend. Love each other. pic.twitter.com/Ko1HMCas0C — Justin Kanew (@Kanew) April 5, 2023

“We urge the Williamson County Sheriff’s office to continue to investigate this crime and help shed light on Saturday’s unfortunate events and bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice. In the meantime, our family remains focused on keeping our children healthy and safe. We don’t plan on making any additional statements at this time and hope everyone will respect our privacy,” He concluded.

The Tennessee Holler identifies as “a user-supported site lifting up progressive voices and fearlessly shining a light on injustices throughout Tennessee.”

The shooting happened over the weekend in Williamson County, Tennessee, where the Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday they are “investigating this aggravated assault with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. It’s believed the shooting occurred on Saturday, April 1, 2023 between 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.”

The Tennessee Holler has been front and center in recent news cycles focusing on various controversial measures in the state regarding gun rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and other hot-button culture war topics.

Kanew has published various videos to the website’s Twitter account, including a recent back and forth with the state Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R), who called him a “jackass.”

WATCH: “Can you see I’m talking to someone you JACKASS? Get out of my face, you LOSER!” #SlateOfHate bills sponsor @SenJohnson (R-FRANKLIN) just lashed out at us for asking about his #DragShowFelonyBill & #TransYouthHealthCareBan — Jack’s true, bullying colors on full display. pic.twitter.com/FY7ljYF3Op — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) February 14, 2023

