President Donald Trump made a handful of glaring gaffes during the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey on Wednesday, bragging about his position on “Tic Tac” and at one point referring to the “Islamic Republic of Japan.”

The president touched on a wide variety of topics during his NATO visit, including recent retaliatory strikes in Iran after multiple ships were targeted with projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz.

“I would say in one day, we knocked down every single bridge in Iran. There’s not a thing they can do about it. Their electric plants, where they make their electricity, we will, if we have to, we’ll take them out. They have desalination plants. We’ll take them out if we have to,” Trump said.

Other comments from the president, who is now 80, were not quite as clear and led to some head-scratching and health debates among his critics.

Check out some of the NATO gaffes below:

1. Trump Invents ‘Islamic Republic of Japan’: Trump appeared to confuse Japan for Iran at one point when he referred to the “Islamic Republic of Japan.”

“So I was saying we have an aircraft carrier, which is one of the most beautiful in the world. It’s one of the biggest, the [USS] Abraham Lincoln. And a few months ago, I told this story yesterday. We had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan,” Trump said. “They were shot at the aircraft carrier over a period of about one hour, 111 missiles going to a very expensive ship.”

2. Trump Appears to Confuse Zelensky for Putin: Trump also appeared to mistake Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for Russian President Vladimir Putin at one point while discussing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While speaking to reporters alongside Zelensky, Trump gestured toward the Ukrainian president and asked, “You have a question for President Putin, please?”

Following some snickers from the media crowd, Trump then corrected the apparent mistake.

“Do you have a question for President Putin — not Zelensky — Putin?” Trump said. “What would you like to ask him? Because I’m gonna ask him that question.”

3. Trump Refers to the ‘JCPOC’: The president often rails against former President Barack Obama and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was a previous agreement between the United States and Iran meant to limit Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions being lifted.

Trump has claimed the deal created a “road” for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon, while his eventual deal will be a “wall.” The president referred to the deal as the “Obama Nuclear Waste Deal.”

While ranting against the deal, Trump at one point referred to it as the “JCPOC.”

4. Trump Is Number One on ‘Tic Tac’: Trump repeated his claim that he’s “number one” on TikTok, something he said earlier in the week, declaring at the time that he was more popular than Taylor Swift on the platform.

Trump shared a graphic on Truth Social saying he was the most followed and watched “world leader” on the platform. The graphic makes no mention of Swift and she is not technically a world leader unless Swifties decide to break from the United States and start their own country at some point.

Trump sports over 16 million followers on TikTok compared to Swift’s more than 30 million. Trump and Swift aren’t in the top 10 for most-followed accounts on the platform.

At the NATO summit, the president repeated his claim about being “number one” and referred to TikTok at one point as “Tic Tac” at one point despite using the correct “TikTok” term multiple times.

“You know who’s number one on Tic Tac? I’m number one on TikTok, and all I talk about is how bad communism is,” he said.

Watch clips above via Fox News.

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