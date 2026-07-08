‘I May Be Gone Too’: Trump Ominously Warns Iran Could Assassinate Him During Odd Tangent

President Donald Trump offered an unwieldy and bombastic answer to a question on Iran during a presser at Wednesday’s NATO summit, suggesting that Iran could very well end up assassinating him.

During the first question, a reporter asked Trump if his Iran policy has resulted in a “strategic dead end?”

Trump boasted that the war has been a success and fumed that only the “fake news likes to say how well they’re doing.”

“They’re doing terribly. They have 350 percent inflation. When the war started, they had like 6 percent, 5 percent. They want to make a deal, but they don’t know how to make the deal, and then they go around shooting ships at night. I don’t like that. You know, they’re dealing with very fine people. They are dealing with Steve Witkoff. They’re dealing with Jared Kushner and JD Vance, and they’re dealing with Marco and Scott. They deal with great people, but I don’t know — I think they’re a little loco, they’re a little crazy,” Trump continued, adding:

But they told us they’d like to go to the funeral — the funeral of a person who killed a lot of people. Khomeini killed a lot of people over the years, and for a long time. Don’t forget, what we did should have been done 47 years ago. It could have been done any time within those 40 years. This has gone on for — they were the bully of the Middle East. So now they’re a much different country. In one day, all of their anti-aircraft things are gone. That doesn’t mean they’re not gonna get a plane at some point, but all of it’s gone — everything’s gone.

“Their leaders are gone. They had leaders — they’re gone. Then they had another set of leaders — they’re gone. Now they have another set of leaders, they may be gone too. Who knows? And you know what? I may be going too, because I’m their number one target,” Trump insisted, adding:

It’s out all over the place — I’m number one, because they’re scum. That’s the way they act, and that’s the way they’ve done it for 47 years. But I’m doing what’s right for the country. I’m really doing what’s right for the world. They have to be stopped. They’ve killed thousands — hundreds of thousands of people. They killed 52,000 protesters over the last three months. So when you say we’re not doing well, I think we’re doing phenomenally well. Our military has been incredible. Plus, we had a blockade — did you ever see a blockade work that way? For those who say we’re not doing that well — we did great in Venezuela. That was a one-day war, and they have a very good military — it’s a very military country. We took out one of the worst human beings in the world, Maduro, and he’s in jail waiting for trial. What he did to this country was incredible — including the fact that not only the drugs, but he had people pour into the country from prisons. They opened up their prisons, they let them come in — we’re getting them out, we’re getting them all out. But with the Biden open-border policy, with Kamala — remember, she was the “border czar,” but she never called Border Patrol, not once, and she never went to the border. The border was a disaster. Now it’s fixed — it’s fixed to where we have nobody. And I don’t like these numbers being doubted: zero people come in through our southern border. Zero.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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