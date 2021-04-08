White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Vice President Kamala Harris when a reporter criticized the VP for visiting a Chicago bakery, but not visiting the southern border.

On Tuesday, the veep made a brief stop at the Brown Sugar Bakery, a Black-owned business on the south side of Chicago, on her way back from a tour of a vaccination site. The stop included the procurement of German chocolate cake and cupcakes.

That visit became the subject of an exchange between Psaki and New York Post reporter Steven Nelson, who suggested the visit to the bakery indicated that the vice president might no longer be “working” on addressing “the root causes of the border crisis.”

After noting that Harris “hasn’t visited the border,” Nelson said “She was traveling this week. Took time to visit a bakery in Chicago,” and asked, “I’m wondering, is she still working on this?”

Psaki responded “I would say the Vice President was visiting Chicago actually to talk about COVID and the importance of communities getting the vaccine when it’s available and accessible to them. And so, while she was there, like many Americans, she got a snack. I think she’s allowed to do that.”

She then detailed the work that Harris and the administration have undertaken in Central America, and concluded by saying “I don’t have an update on when she’ll travel. I’m sure it will be soon.”

“But she’s still working on this issue very much?” Nelson asked.

“Well, they wouldn’t be putting out a statement this morning if she wasn’t, would they?” Psaki shot back.

Watch above via The White House.

