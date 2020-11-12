Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was all about finding the silver lining in the dark storm clouds of the Covid pandemic currently raging out of control across the country, hailing the lower mortality rate on Fox News while positive test cases and hospitalizations set new records on Thursday.

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum begin the discussion by asking the senator’s reaction to the dire state of the outbreak: “Are you shocked at how red the entire country is when you look at that heat map and how widespread this is in the second wave?”

“I think that when you’re looking at the incidents, it’s important to know that yes, we have four times more cases of Covid than we had in the spring, but we have half as many deaths,” Paul said. “When you look at the mortality, mortality is down to about 88% lower than it was in the spring, so there is some good news here. A lot of good things are happening.”

Per the Covid Tracking Project, the nation surged past 150,000 daily cases and 67,000 hospitalized patients on Thursday, as the rates for both are skyrocketing. In addition, the country suffered another 1,1o4 deaths, and the seven-day average is likewise rapidly growing back near its peak level from this past summer and poised to pass it shortly.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.5 million tests, 151k cases, and 67k people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The death toll was 1,104. Both case and hospitalization figures hit all-time highs today. pic.twitter.com/93cGzRJFzk — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 13, 2020

After MacCallum teed up criticism of the “political” Dr. Anthony Fauci — a frequent foil of Paul’s — the Kentucky senator accused the epidemiologist of being “biased” and hit him because he “tends to gloss over the science.” Paul then urged those who have the coronavirus to return to their pre-pandemic behavior, and feel free to disregard public health guidelines.

“We have 11 million people in our country who have already had Covid. We should tell them to celebrate, we should tell them to throw away their masks, go to a restaurant, live again, because these people are now immune,” Paul claimed, ignoring numerous studies that have shown re-infection, though rare, can occur, and that any antibody immunity is temporary, possibly as brief as a few months.

“But Dr. Fauci doesn’t want to admit to any of that. Dr. Fauci is like ‘Oh, woe is me’ until the election occurs and now maybe he will be changing his attitude,” Paul said. “But the bottom line is there’s a great deal of optimism that we should have out there, not just for the vaccine, but with the immunity that kids may have pre-existing and with the immunity of 11 million people from having the disease.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

