Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R) said Monday he played a role in successfully extracting an American woman and her three children from Afghanistan just hours earlier.

“A little over three weeks ago, I received an email from a friend asking if there was anything we could do to help a young lady named Mariam and her three small children (all American citizens) get out of Afghanistan,” Mullin wrote in a message on social media. “Mariam had gone to visit her parents for the first time with the kids and became trapped in Kabul when the Taliban overran the city. We left two weeks ago today to get her, the children, and others out.

“We worked around the clock,” he added. “But despite the many frustrating setbacks, the team I have been blessed to work with never gave up. Mariam and the kids have been through so much, literally looking death in the face multiple times, including again today, but they never gave up either. This morning at 05:32EDT they got out of Afghanistan. Praise the Lord!”

THREAD: A little over three weeks ago, I received an email from a friend asking if there was anything we could do to help a young lady named Mariam and her 3 small children (all American citizens) get out of Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/QWz1WUF389 — Markwayne Mullin (@RepMullin) September 6, 2021

Mullin announced last week that he was returning to the United States after he spent several days missing. He confessed that he sought to unsuccessfully smuggle himself from Tajikistan into Afghanistan with a bag of cash as part an effort to rescue Americans left behind when U.S. Armed Forces departed on Aug. 30.

More than 100 Americans are still attempting to leave the country on flights out of the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, but have been unable to receive authorization from the State Department. Mullin didn’t specify how the family he assisted managed to depart.

“There are still many families like Mariam’s who are desperately wanting and waiting to get out,” he added. “America cannot rest until we get them all home.”

