You Can't Handle The Truth

Rep. Steve King Gets Hilariously Trolled Into Praising Iconic Villain from A Few Good Men, Earns Twitter Thrashing

By Joe DePaoloJul 5th, 2019, 8:53 am

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) was trolled into praising an iconic movie villain on Thursday, and was summarily dunked on by political Twitter.

Ken Klippenstein, a reporter for The Young Turks, asked the Iowa Congressman if he could send a July 4th shout out to his “uncle,” Col. Nathan Jessup.

King dutifully obliged — praising the Colonel and his fellow Marines.

“God bless you all,” King told the Colonel and his unit in a tweet (screengrabbed below via MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin). “You have our back and millions of us have yours!”

The joke, of course, is that Col. Nathan Jessup exists only as a figment of screenwriter Aaron Sorkin‘s imagination. Jessup was the iconic villain of the 1992 film A Few Good Men, played memorably by Jack Nicholson. Klippenstein, for good measure, even included a photo of Nicholson in his original tweet. But King still couldn’t figure out the gag, despite the obvious visual clue.

Twitter proceeded to mock the congressman.

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: joed@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

