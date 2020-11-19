Reporters furiously shouted at members of the White House coronavirus task force as they walked out of the first briefing on the pandemic in months without taking any questions from the press .

The task force briefing, led by Vice President Mike Pence and featuring top doctors Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci, was the first since July. It was held amid a surge in cases and deaths nationwide that has led some states to reimpose school closings and lockdown restrictions.

In the lengthy briefing that lasted more than an hour, NIAID head Anthony Fauci called on Americans to continue wearing masks and social distancing as vaccines are developed.

“We will get through this. And we will get through this together,” said Pence at the end of the briefing. He then exited with the task force without taking general questions from the room, prompting an uproar from the press corps.

“Are you really not going to take questions?” one shouted.

“What is going on!” another exclaimed.

“All of you need to answer this!” another shouted. “You’re all part of not recognizing democracy! You’re all undermining the democratic elections! Every one of you!”

“Why is the federal government not answering questions?” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins could be heard asking.

ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, the former president of the WHCA, could be seen in the front row of the briefing raising his hands in protest, before taking off his lav mic and throwing it onto his seat.

Watch above, via Fox News.

