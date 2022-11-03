Republican Voter Colbert Mocked as ‘Totally Made Up’ Trashes Comic For Questioning His Existence: ‘Absolute Ignorance’

A Republican-supporting man Stephen Colbert accused last week of being “totally made up” by Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon blasted the late-night CBS comic for questioning his existence.

The man, Khalil Othman, told Dixon at a rally about explicit content in his son’s school library.

During an Oct. 21 rally for Dixon, Othman said, “My name is Khalil Othman. I came all the way from Dearborn, Michigan. I’m here along with two parents, concerned parents … against these sexually explicit books.”

“I had a gentleman come up to me a few nights ago, said I found content in my school library describing how to have sex to my son,” she said during her October 26 debate with incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). “I went to the Democrats and I said I cannot believe this is in there.”

Before playing a clip of Dixon’s comment, Colbert said “…this guy she totally made up.”

Except the guy exists.

“To claim that I’m not here, I don’t exist, I’m not human, that’s absolute ignorance,” Othman, told the Free Press in an article published on Wednesday. “If this person did his due diligence and start researching or has his team do a little bit of research of who’s this person who attended Dixon’s rally, they will be able to find my name right away easy on social media. Just Google it.”

On Sunday, Dixon blasted Colbert.

“I told his story,” she said during a campaign stop. “And Stephen Colbert picks it up. … And they make this whole skit about how this has never happened. That’s what he said, this story never happened. That’s where the Democrats are right now. You don’t exist, your stories are not important.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com