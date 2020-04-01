By many accounts, President Donald Trump presented a remarkably different tone during Tuesday’s White House briefing by the coronavirus task force, in which the best-case scenario of 100,000 to 240,000 American citizen deaths was presented for the first time from the White House.

Trump was lauded by some for what appeared to be a more serious tone, considering how bad the news will likely get regarding victims of Covid-19. Though just as many skeptics found it hard to look past months of the White House underplaying this global pandemic.

At one point, Trump dismissed the dangerously wrong comparison that coronavirus is “just the flu.” Which was odd considering that’s the very argument Trump made in the last few of weeks. National Review Editor Rich Lowry apparently praised Trump for “rightfully slamming” the “just the flu” argument at the briefing:

Trump, rightfully, slamming the “just the flu” argument at this briefing — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) March 31, 2020

Lowry’s comment on Twitter didn’t go over terribly well on Twitter, since, well…go ahead and read for yourself:

Isn’t that what he said himself for two weeks? — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) April 1, 2020

That was his argument! — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 31, 2020

Hey, Rich, you should probably call the editors of the [glances downward] National Review (?) and have them take this five-day old article down. https://t.co/uqhGGEeemA pic.twitter.com/KAXCyJWnXk — subscribe to my newsletter (@brianbeutler) March 31, 2020

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahah — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 31, 2020

Not art. — Art Or Not Art (@ArtDecider) April 1, 2020

