National Review’s Rich Lowry Gets Destroyed for Praising Trump Rejecting Coronavirus-Flu Comparisons

By Colby HallApr 1st, 2020, 7:33 am

By many accounts, President Donald Trump presented a remarkably different tone during Tuesday’s White House briefing by the coronavirus task force, in which the best-case scenario of 100,000 to 240,000 American citizen deaths was presented for the first time from the White House.

Trump was lauded by some for what appeared to be a more serious tone, considering how bad the news will likely get regarding victims of Covid-19. Though just as many skeptics found it hard to look past months of the White House underplaying this global pandemic.

At one point, Trump dismissed the dangerously wrong comparison that coronavirus is “just the flu.” Which was odd considering that’s the very argument Trump made in the last few of weeks. National Review Editor Rich Lowry apparently praised Trump for “rightfully slamming” the “just the flu” argument at the briefing:

Lowry’s comment on Twitter didn’t go over terribly well on Twitter, since, well…go ahead and read for yourself:

