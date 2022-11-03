Right-Wing TV Host Denies Relationship With Soon-to-Be-Divorced Marjorie Taylor Greene After Daily Mail Accuses Pair of ‘Schmoozing’

The Daily Mail heavily suggested in a new story that things are hot and heavy between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Bryan Glenn, the director of programming and an on-air personality at Right Side Broadcasting Network.

Both beau and belle denied there is anything romantic about their relationship.

Nevertheless, the Daily Mail catalogued a series of close encounters between the pair in a story describing them as “inseparable” in recent weeks.

The Daily Mail spotted them spending time together at rallies, at restaurants and at the congresswoman’s house. Glenn was also spotted loading a suitcase of his into Greene’s car.

From the Daily Mail:

The Georgia Republican picked [Glenn] up from the Courtyard Marriott hotel in Rome Thursday morning and escorted him around the quaint Northwest Georgia town where she moved in 2019 to run in the 14th Congressional District. The two rendezvoused outside the hotel where Glenn, without saying a word, loaded his roll-on luggage into the legislator’s SUV then climbed in. Greene drove away, taking the internet broadcaster for a spin down Broad Street, the main strip of the Floyd County town, before parking and grabbing lunch at Blossom Hill BBQ, a trendy New York-style restaurant. Afterwards, the two drove back to Fourth Street where they got out and strolled around the town together for about an hour. She then whisked him back to her white brick house in the afternoon. The front desk of the Marriott said that they had no record of Glenn staying there.

There certainly wouldn’t be anything untoward about a relationship between the pair, as both are separated. According to the tabloid, Glenn is currently going through a divorce, and Greene’s husband filed for divorce in September. The Daily Mail previously reported that Greene cheated on her husband in 2012.

Glenn denied any relationship in a comment to the Daily Mail: “No, I do not have a romantic relationship with Marjorie Taylor Greene. We have video stuff we do. She’s in politics, I’m in politics. That’s what’s going on.”

In a tweet, Glenn said he is spending time with Greene to work on a new reality TV show about her life. “I’m assisting in a new reality-style series that shows her in real life, not fake news,” he wrote in a tweet.

Thanks to this gossip blog @DailyMailUK you now know that I’m going through a divorce. What wasn’t included is why I’m w/ @RepMTG. I’m assisting in a new reality style series that shows her in real life, not fake news. Coming in 2023.#LifeWithMTGhttps://t.co/uksLQVEWTF — Brian Glenn (@brianglenntv) November 3, 2022

Greene has yet to respond to the Mail story directly, though she retweeted Glenn’s post.

