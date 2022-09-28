Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce, Calling the Marriage ‘Irretrievably Broken’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) husband filed for divorce on Wednesday in a document in which he described their nearly three-decade union as “irretrievably broken.”

TMZ first reported in the afternoon the congresswoman’s marriage to Perry Greene would end after 27 years and three children.

The celebrity gossip outlet noted:

MTG’s husband, Perry Greene, beelined it to court Tuesday and filed to divorce the Congresswoman from Georgia after 27 years of marriage … according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. Marjorie and Perry tied the knot back in August 1995 when she was still in college at the University of Georgia … and they had 3 children together, who are now all over the age of 18.

Greene confirmed the divorce filing in a statement she provided to The Hill late Wednesday evening.

“Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it,” she said. “Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect… Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children.”

Greene ended by calling the matter of her impending divorce “private and personal.”

According to the outlet, the congresswoman’s husband wrote in his divorce filing the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

He also asked the for of the divorce, which was filed in Fulton County, to be sealed, citing, a “significant privacy interest in sealing the records” that he argued “outweighs the public’s minuscule interest in access to said records.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com