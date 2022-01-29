State Trooper Who Told Governor to ‘Kiss My A**’ Over Vaxx Mandate Dies of Covid-19

A Washington state trooper who retired rather than comply with a Covid-19 vaccine mandate has died from the virus.

Robert LaMay, 51, famously signed off in his squad car after 22 years of service in October while blasting Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee. The governor had mandated that state workers get vaccinated against Covid.

LaMay died on Friday.

“This is the last time you’ll hear me in a patrol car and Jay Inslee can kiss my ass,” LaMay told his fellow troopers over the radio at the end of his last shift.

“This is the last time you’ll hear me in a patrol car and Jay Inslee can kiss my ass.” Washington State Trooper in Yakima, Wash. signs off after 22 years — fired by @GovInslee for being unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/RGLDs5BZxg — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 17, 2021

LaMay recorded his resignation and it quickly went viral. It even gained the attention of John Oliver, who aired the video on HBO’s Last Week Tonight.

After LaMay’s death, Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste issued a statement reading, “I am deeply saddened over the news that our former friend and colleague Trooper Robert LaMay has passed away. This agency’s prayers and remembrances are with his family and loved ones. Rob served honorably for over two decades, and we were disappointed to see him leave the agency this past October. His service to this state and agency will be long remembered and appreciated.”

After leaving the force, LaMay appeared on Fox News where he explained that he and his family are against vaccinations.

“We don’t do vaccines, we don’t do flu shots, we don’t do any of that stuff,” he told host Carley Shimkus.

“Not taking the vaccine wasn’t even a question,” he added.

“The choices that people like you are being forced to make are pretty unbelievable,” Shimkus replied.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com