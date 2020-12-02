Longtime President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone accused Attorney General William Barr of “blocking for the deep state” on Tuesday night following Barr telling The Associated Press the DOJ has not seen evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Stone in a video message posted to Parler began by touting there is a “two-tiered justice system” in America, which follows his prison sentence being commuted this past July.

“No, we have a two-tiered justice system and Bill Barr’s job is to block for the deep state,” Stone stated.

“Which is why the Durham ploy was quite cleaver, Mr. [John] Durham has taken three years to produce nothing whatsoever when he has overwhelming evidence of both treason and crime,” he continued. “And now Mr. Durham’s job is to bury all of it after the election.”

“Bill Barr you get what you expected,” Stone concluded.

Trump ally Roger Stone says AG Bill Barr’s job is to “block for the deep state.” pic.twitter.com/cj41ZjVmhy — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) December 2, 2020

Stone didn’t immediately return Mediaite’s request for comment on if he has long believed Barr to be a “deep state” plant dating back to when Trump nominated him for the post.

