Russian media analyst Julia Davis, who monitors and highlights clips from Russian state broadcasts, shared the odious moment state TV devolved into blatant anti-Semitism as the discussion bashing journalists turned to their last names.

The clip begins with an image of a translated tweet from Anne Applebaum, in which the Pulitzer Prize winner wrote:

But after WW2, nobody talked about the mass rape, thefts carried out by the Red Army. After 1991, there was no broad exploration of the crimes of communism either. Instead, the same practices were taught to a new generation of soldiers. We saw them in Chechnya, Syria, now Ukraine

“She is telling us without even blinking, thinking herself to be absolutely correct, she is confidently blaming us, maligning the exploits of the Soviet soldier,” a female pundit said in response to Applebaum’s tweet.

“On top of that she is lying,” inserted another pundit.

As the discussion went on other journalists and recently shuttered independent news outlets in Russia, like the Echo of Moscow, were mentioned and maligned by the pundits. As the conversation continued journalists were accused of “inciting hatred” and “worse, it’s inciting hatred by the Russians.”

“Listen to the names being named right now,” interjected another pundit, alluding to the Jewish last names of the journalists mentioned.

“Well, Felgenhauer is a Jew in name only,” jumped in host Vladimir Solovyov, making certain everyone understood the meaning behind the “last name” remark while referencing Echo of Moscow deputy editor-in-chief Tatyana Felgenhauer.

“What about Applebaum?” jests another, referencing back to the beginning of the conversation. The group Russian Media Monitor translated and subtitled the clip.

Applebaum reacted to the clip, writing, “I am bothered more by their blatant disregard for their own history and their insistence on lying about it, especially since they are right now repeating it.”

CNN’s Bianna Golodryga also responded, noting:

‘Just look at their last names.’ My God. When all else fails, blame the Jewish journalists. Where have we heard this revolting language before? Also: Solovyov himself is Jewish and had the nerve to accuse the West of anti Semitism after he was recently sanctioned.

“Just look at their last names.” My God. When all else fails, blame the Jewish journalists. Where have we heard this revolting language before?

