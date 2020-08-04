Hannity’s previous bestsellers include Conservative Victory (2010), Deliver Us From Evil (2004), and Let Freedom Ring (2002). The last book debuted in a significantly different media landscape speaking both broadly and specifically for Hannity. He was just a year into hosting his own program, Hannity, in 2010 after a successful 13-year run on Hannity & Colmes with late cohost Alan Colmes. The audience for Hannity stood at more than 4 million last month compared to around 2 million in its first year.

Hannity has said he views himself as a commentator, but added in an interview this week that he believes his audience also tunes in for “investigative reporting.”

“I would argue Sean Hannity is a talk show host,” Hannity told The Los Angeles Times. And I can produce hours and hours and hours of radio and TV of just straight news reporting. I can produce thousands of hours of Sean Hannity doing investigative reporting. I have a responsibility to put on news, information, opinion that you’re not going to get anywhere else and investigative reporting … I am basically an entire newspaper.”

He also said he doesn’t watch much of the content that appears on Fox News or elsewhere. “I’m too busy in my day to follow what everybody else is doing. I watch very little cable news, to be very blunt with you.”

