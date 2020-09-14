<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pro-Trump radio host Seb Gorka enthusiastically called for the return of death penalty firing squads in response to the shooting of two LA County deputy sheriffs, who were ambushed and shot at close range in their patrol car on Saturday night. A graphic surveillance video of the attack quickly went viral over the weekend and sparked outrage and denouncements of violence from both presidential candidates.

On his Monday radio show (relevant portion begins at the 41:00 minute mark), Gorka played a clip of Trump condemning the shooter as an “animal” during his Sunday night rally in Nevada and, going a step further than his Democratic rival, calling for the death penalty for murdering a law enforcement officer.

“Animals, that’s what they are,” Gorka agreed. “I think we should bring back death by firing squad. I think that’s what America needs. Forget this wussy injection, forget the electric chair that never works and they have to be fried three times. Six guys, with M-4s, that’ll do the job.”

Gorka then trained his sights on the still at-large suspect who shot the two deputies in Compton, Calif — who remain in serious condition — and pushed the envelope further still on who deserves to face capital punishment.

“Let’s find this man and let’s shoot him…” Gorka said, adding after the briefest of pauses, “after he’s found guilty because we’ve got the video. Don’t waste millions of dollars locking him away, and he gets his appeals, and he gets three warm meals a day. No. He is an assassin, he is an attempted cop killer; a bullet to the brain.”

Watch the video above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]