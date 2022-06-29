Secret Service Not Contacted By January 6 Committee Ahead of Hutchinson Testimony: Politico

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol did not contact the Secret Service ahead of Cassidy Hutchinson’s Tuesday testimony, which directly involved members of Donald Trump’s security detail.

Politico cited an agency spokesperson in their report Wednesday, which came as other new reporting likewise raised questions about the details of an alleged interaction between Trump and a Secret Service agent over whether to drive to the Capitol on January 6.

Hutchinson, who was a senior adviser to former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified in front of the committee she’d been told Trump tried to take the wheel as his motorcade drove to the White House. Trump had just informed rally attendees he would be joining them at the Capitol, where Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory as president.

In a statement, Secret Service communications head Anthony Guglielmi told Politico that the agency seeks to respond to Hutchinson’s testimony.

“[W]e were not asked to reappear before the Committee in response to yesterday’s new information and we plan on formally responding on the record,” he said. “We have and will continue to make any member of the Secret Service available.”

Hutchinson’s attorney, Jody Hunt, tweeted on Tuesday that his client’s testimony was truthful.

“Ms. Hutchinson testified, under oath, and recounted what she was told. Those with knowledge of the episode also should testify under oath,” he tweeted.

