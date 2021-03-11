WATCH: Sharon Osbourne Has EPIC Meltdown Live On Air, Screams at Black Co-Host to ‘Educate Me!’ on Piers Morgan’s Racism

Sharon Osbourne lashed out at her co-hosts on the CBS chat show The Talk as she tried to defend her defense of Piers Morgan, eventually demanding that Sheryl Underwood not cry, and screaming at her to “Educate me!” on the accusations of racism that Morgan faces from the public.

It all started Tuesday when Osbourne, Underwood, and fellow cohosts Elaine Welteroth and Amanda Kloots watched Morgan’s own walkoff meltdown on Good Morning Britain, and Osbourne offered her reaction.

Osbourne didn’t offer much of a defense for Morgan, calling his actions “childish,” but defended his right to his opinion and chalked Morgan’s vendetta against Meghan Markle to personal pique and his upbringing as a “royalist.”

Underwood closed out the segment by noting “Well, as they say in the country, a hit dog will holler. Look like somebody been hit.”

Apparently, the hosts received negative feedback about Osbourne’s defense of Morgan, and in particular that fans who regard Morgan’s vendetta against Ms. Markle as racist felt that Osbourne’s defense of Morgan reflected similarly on her. At least, that’s how Osbourne described the criticism on Thursday’s show, as she took a few minutes to try and clear things up.

It didn’t go great.

Osbourne restated her belief that while she disagrees with Morgan, he’s a longtime friend and colleague, and has a right to his opinion, and her belief in that doesn’t mean she’s racist.

“I’m not racist, neither is Piers racist, and I hate the fact of even saying I’m not racist, it’s a terrible evil word to call anybody without knowledge of that,” she said at one point.

Underwood and Welteroth took turns trying to explain things to their co-host, pointing out that not all racism is overt, and that Morgan’s out-of-hand dismissal of Markle’s experiences of racism could constitute racism itself, and that, as Welteroth put it, “in this moment we need people to stand up for anti-racism,” that simply not being racist oneself is not enough.

Osbourne vociferously professed her non-racism some more, devolving into profanity as Underwood tossed to a commercial break.

Something went down during that break, because when the show returned, Osbourne was in mid-browbeat with Underwood.

“I’ll ask you again, Sheryl, I’ve been asking you during the break, I’m asking you,” Osbourne said to her clearly emotional co-host, and told her “And don’t try and cry, because if anybody should be crying, it should be me.”

She then demanded Underwood produce racist statements that Morgan has made, screaming “Educate me!” at her friend.

After a few more cracks at trying to explain, and more protests from Osbourne that she’s not racist, Welteroth said “This is challenging, a really challenging thing to have to talk about on national television.”

“I think when people like Piers, which we should keep it about Piers, I think when they are more outraged at being called a racist than actually acknowledging the racism, I think that’s the problem,” she added.

Things cooled off from there as the focus returned to Morgan.

Watch above via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]