‘Soros Hates Humanity’: Elon Musk Launches Personal Attack on Jewish Billionaire After He Sells Tesla Stock

Elon Musk went on the attack against George Soros after the Jewish billionaire and liberal mega-donor just so happened to liquidate his stock holdings with Tesla.

The Twitter CEO took to the platform on Monday night to offer what seemed like a random comparison between Soros and the Marvel comic book villain Magneto

Soros reminds me of Magneto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023

Fair point 😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023

Musk’s tweet drew pushback from a Twitter commentator who noted that Soros and the X-Men character share the same backstory as Hungarian Jews that survived the Holocaust. This was accompanied by the argument that Soros’ financial backing of left-leaning political candidates cannot be compared to Magneto’s extremist campaign to dominate humanity as the Nazis tried to do with the Jews.

“You assume they are good intentions,” Musk said in his rebuke to Brian Krassenstein. “They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity.”

You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023

Musk’s tweet received broad condemnation from those who accused him of pushing the same anti-semitic tropes right-wingers frequently spew against Soros. Whatever prompted Musk’s attack on Soros, he neglected to mention that it comes days after Soros sold off all his holdings with Musk’s company.

Soros Fund Management submitted a quarterly SEC filing last week showing that the billionaire’s investment firm dumped the $16 million worth of Tesla stock they were holding onto. The fund also sold off most of its shares in tech stocks that include Alphabet, Amazon and Rivian, a rival electric vehicle maker to Tesla.

This wouldn’t be Musk’s first time taking shots at Soros, seeing as he joined the anti-Soros furor when conservatives were connecting him to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg before the indictment of Donald Trump.

Soros figured out a clever arbitrage opportunity: The many small political contests, such as DAs & judges, have much higher impact per dollar spent than the big races, so it is far easier to sway the outcome. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

