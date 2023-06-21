Stepson of Titanic Billionaire Passenger Defends Attending Blink-182 Concert During Search: ‘My Family Would Want Me To Be Here’

While the search continues for the lost Titanic submersible carrying five people, one of the passengers’ stepsons is defending his decision to attend a concert while the world awaits news on the fate of vessel.

According to E! News, Brian Szasz is the stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding who partook in the OceanGate Expeditions tour that is now lost at sea.

Szasz took to his Facebook page on Tuesday to ask for thoughts and prayers for the rescue mission attempting to find the submersible.

According to The New York Post, Szasz posted on Monday via Facebook, in a since deleted status update, that while the search was underway, he had decided to still attend the Blink-182 concert for which he had previously purchased tickets.

“It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!” Szasz wrote — accompanied with a picture of him posing in front of the merch table.

Harding was one of five passengers who paid $250,000 for a seat on the vessel to descend into the depths of the ocean for a once in a lifetime look at the RMS Titanic.

Harding is an entrepreneur and explorer who is no stranger to dangerous missions. He was previously part of one of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin missions to space “and set a world record alongside astronaut Buzz Aldrin for the fastest circumnavigation of the Earth to visit both poles,” according to the New York Post’s Alex Oliveira.

Just days before the descent to the ship’s remains, Harding posted about how excited he was to be part of the mission.

