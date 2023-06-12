‘Tech World Delusion’: Twitter CEO Roasted For Vow to Make Platform ‘World’s Most Accurate Real-Time Information Source’

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino dropped her first Twitter thread since taking the helm of the social media giant on Monday and it was met with a less than warm reception.

Yaccarino, the former advertising chief for NBCUniversal, began by echoing her boss Elon Musk and his vow to make Twitter a free speech haven. She began with some praise for the eccentric billionaire, saying, “Elon knew space exploration and electric vehicles needed transformation, so he did it.”

“It’s also becoming clear that the global town square needs transformation—to drive civilization forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us,” she continued, teeing up Musk’s next great “transformation” project.

“Twitter is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication,” Yaccarino then declared, adding, “That’s not an empty promise.”

Many critics and observers, however, were quick to point out that they believe it is just that and Musk has proven himself a deeply unreliable arbiter of fact versus fiction. Musk has sparked several controversies in recent months for spreading conspiracy theories, including the claim that the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi, Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, was not due to a home invasion but a lover’s spat. The insidious conspiracy theory was debunked when a video of the attack was made public.

Eliot Higgins, the founder of Bellingcat, replied to Yaccarino noting, “The owner of Twitter called Bellingcat a psy-op because it reported accurate information about a mass shooter.”

Washington Post columnist Ishaan Tharoor added, “Everything in this thread — from its vacuous biz-speak to the preposterousness of its proposition to the chorus of Twitter Blue rubes mindlessly cheering it on — is evidence of the Tech world delusion that has wrecked this site and our ability to find use in it.”

National security lawyer Bradley Moss, added, “Your boss is a prime driver of inaccurate garbage.”

Media reporter Brian Stelter replied, “‘world’s most accurate’ info source is a very interesting (and… impossible!?) goal.”

