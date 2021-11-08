Ted Cruz Digs In on Attacking Big Bird: Biden’s ‘Enlisting Muppets in His Crusade to Force Everyone to Get Vaccinated’

Senator Ted Cruz (R- TX) continued to go after Big Bird for promoting vaccines to young kids.

Sesame Street has taught young kids about important health issues for decades, and devoted one episode to encouraging measles vaccinations in 1972.

This time, Big Bird and Elmo and Rosita promoting covid-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 set off a wild online fury, with Cruz in particular calling this “government propaganda.”

The Texas senator is digging in on attacking a fictional character for teaching kids about immunizations.

Big Bird coming over to vaccinate your kids. pic.twitter.com/LQODCO3GKg — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 7, 2021

When Seth MacFarlane called out Cruz for attacking Muppets, Cruz responded, “Am sorry to see him shilling for petty authoritarians who would deny you the right to make your own medical choices.”

Well, every one of those is a puppet, most with a hand inserted up their backside.@SethMacFarlane is 1 of the funniest souls on the planet. Am sorry to see him shilling for petty authoritarians who would deny you the right to make your own medical choices.#YourBodyYourChoice https://t.co/iJn0PjQQE8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 8, 2021

In response to President Joe Biden’s Twitter account thanking Big Bird, Cruz tweeted, “We always knew the media were the Dems’ puppets, but this is getting ridiculous.”

We always knew the media were the Dems’ puppets, but this is getting ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/MmYZxLQlqY — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 9, 2021

Later on Monday, after Alyssa Milano mocked him over it, the Texas senator responded by actually saying the president is “enlisting muppets in his crusade to force everyone to get vaccinated.”

“The government should NOT force children to take the Covid vaccine. That should be a CHOICE for parents to make,” he said.

I didn’t have @JoeBiden enlisting muppets in his crusade to force everyone to get vaccinated on my bingo card either. The government should NOT force children to take the Covid vaccine. That should be a CHOICE for parents to make.@Alyssa_Milano https://t.co/712inu8Mey — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 9, 2021

