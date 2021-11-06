Twitter Loses It After Beloved Sesame Street Character Promotes Covid Vaccines: ‘This Is Propaganda’

Sesame Street’s Big Bird was accused of spreading “propaganda” on Saturday, after tweeting that it had received the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” Big Bird wrote. “Ms. [Erica Hill, a CNN journalist] even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!”

The tweet comes just days after U.S. health officials gave the Pfizer’s kid-sized Covid vaccine final approval for usage in children as young as 5. According to the CDC, the vaccine was 91% effective in preventing Covid-19 among children ages 5-11.

Several politicians and media figures quickly latched on to the tweet, vehemently condemning the messaging as propaganda.

Government propaganda…for your 5 year old! https://t.co/lKUlomnpq1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 6, 2021

Brainwashing children who are not at risk from COVID. Twisted. https://t.co/KPjdHJjpUy — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) November 6, 2021

This kind of propaganda is actually evil. Your children are not statistically at risk, and should not be pressured into a brand new treatment. Do Not Comply! https://t.co/cnS1GAqowi — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 6, 2021

PBS propaganda on full display. https://t.co/BSwHuxlU3S — Libertarian Party of Connecticut (@LibertarianCT) November 6, 2021

So Big Bird is really a sheep?! https://t.co/AG73T4FZy8 — Patt Morrison (@pattmlatimes) November 7, 2021

Isn’t it illegal to advertise drugs to children? https://t.co/DEa8P2ig4h — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 6, 2021

However, others defended the lovable 8’2″ character and mocked those critical of the tweet.

Nothing sums up 2021 quite like the number of adults in the replies cursing out a fictional bird https://t.co/6CmeemMAE5 — Cassie Buchman (@cjbuchman) November 6, 2021

Sesame Street has spoken to kids about the pandemic in ways they understand since the beginning, explaining how to wash hands and wear a mask or why they couldn't go to preschool or see grandma. Kids seeing six year old Big Bird get a shot helps them understand what is happening https://t.co/lbKDfrouRO — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) November 6, 2021

Seems the worst people in the country have latched on to this tweet. A word of advice to them. Millions of us have known Big Bird for years. Watched. Studied. Learned. We can't tell you how to get to Sesame Street. But we know this: You come at the Bird, you best not miss. https://t.co/ZqxXN06LxF — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) November 6, 2021

While Covid deaths and hospitalizations among children are rare, the American Academy of Pediatrics warns that “there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children.”

