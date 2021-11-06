Twitter Loses It After Beloved Sesame Street Character Promotes Covid Vaccines: ‘This Is Propaganda’
Sesame Street’s Big Bird was accused of spreading “propaganda” on Saturday, after tweeting that it had received the Covid-19 vaccine.
“I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” Big Bird wrote. “Ms. [Erica Hill, a CNN journalist] even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!”
The tweet comes just days after U.S. health officials gave the Pfizer’s kid-sized Covid vaccine final approval for usage in children as young as 5. According to the CDC, the vaccine was 91% effective in preventing Covid-19 among children ages 5-11.
Several politicians and media figures quickly latched on to the tweet, vehemently condemning the messaging as propaganda.
However, others defended the lovable 8’2″ character and mocked those critical of the tweet.
While Covid deaths and hospitalizations among children are rare, the American Academy of Pediatrics warns that “there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children.”
