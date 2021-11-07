More Than 2 Million People Have Watched This Video Clip of Big Bird Getting Vaccinated…From 1972

big bird from 1972 sesame street clip

Screenshot via Twitter.

The world’s most famous 8’2″ yellow bird was the focus of controversy this week when Big Bird and his Sesame Street friends participated in a CNN town hall to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations. But Big Bird isn’t a rookie at promoting vaccines: a clip from a 1972 Sesame Street episode showed him getting a measles shot — plus a balloon for his bravery.

The clip quickly went viral (pun most certainly intended) when the Twitter account Muppet Wiki posted it Saturday evening.

In the clip, a health clinic had been set up in the store, and Big Bird notices the children lined up along with a sign, “DON’T WAIT — VACCINATE.” And they’re also giving away balloons to the boys and girls after their shots.

Big Bird gets in line to wait his turn for his shot.

After getting his shot — and the balloon as a reward — Big Bird chats with his friend, Mr. Snuffleupagus, who already got his shot but still wants a balloon.

As of Sunday evening, the original clip posted by Muppet Wiki had been viewed over 2.1 million times, with a number of Twitter users noting that those criticizing Sesame Street for promoting vaccines were framing it as some sort of new woke activism, when the beloved children’s show had been engaged in similar messaging for decades.

UPDATE 10:10 pm ET: President Joe Biden is on Big Bird’s side, tweeting, “Good on ya,” at the yellow bird. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe.”

