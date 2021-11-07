More Than 2 Million People Have Watched This Video Clip of Big Bird Getting Vaccinated…From 1972

The world’s most famous 8’2″ yellow bird was the focus of controversy this week when Big Bird and his Sesame Street friends participated in a CNN town hall to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations. But Big Bird isn’t a rookie at promoting vaccines: a clip from a 1972 Sesame Street episode showed him getting a measles shot — plus a balloon for his bravery.

The clip quickly went viral (pun most certainly intended) when the Twitter account Muppet Wiki posted it Saturday evening.

Big Bird gets vaccinated, 1972 pic.twitter.com/M2mdmmjZ0N — Muppet Wiki (@MuppetWiki) November 6, 2021

In the clip, a health clinic had been set up in the store, and Big Bird notices the children lined up along with a sign, “DON’T WAIT — VACCINATE.” And they’re also giving away balloons to the boys and girls after their shots.

Big Bird gets in line to wait his turn for his shot.

Big Bird is so polite. Be like Big Bird. pic.twitter.com/gQRT7ZSmOk — Muppet Wiki (@MuppetWiki) November 7, 2021

After getting his shot — and the balloon as a reward — Big Bird chats with his friend, Mr. Snuffleupagus, who already got his shot but still wants a balloon.

The next scene in this episode features Mr. Snuffleupagus telling Big Bird that he already got his shot, but he missed out on getting a balloon. The exchange that follows is an early rare occurrence of an adult seeing Snuffy… https://t.co/VS4ZqEg8VJ — Muppet Wiki (@MuppetWiki) November 7, 2021

As of Sunday evening, the original clip posted by Muppet Wiki had been viewed over 2.1 million times, with a number of Twitter users noting that those criticizing Sesame Street for promoting vaccines were framing it as some sort of new woke activism, when the beloved children’s show had been engaged in similar messaging for decades.

Anti-vaxxers are mad at Big Bird today — when he’s been doing this stuff for some five decades. “Don’t wait – vaccinate.” https://t.co/UYby1ED9Mr — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 6, 2021

When people freaked out about Harry Styles’ dress, I posted a 1970s pic of Bowie in a dress. With people freaking out over Big Bird promoting vaccines, here’s another photo from the ’70s.

Innocuous or positive things we’ve been doing for decades aren’t scary new cultural changes. pic.twitter.com/f87FgdANgt — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) November 7, 2021

Look at this government propaganda with Big Bird encouraging vaccinations. It’s from 1972, but clearly Big Bird was playing the long game. pic.twitter.com/dTXqEaJ4ci — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 7, 2021

I had an absolutely insane dream last night that fully grown adults were spending a Saturday evening tweeting epithets at Big Bird. — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 7, 2021

Normal sane public health messaging which has been going on for decades https://t.co/ST8XcrSWHY — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 7, 2021

UPDATE 10:10 pm ET: President Joe Biden is on Big Bird’s side, tweeting, “Good on ya,” at the yellow bird. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe.”

Good on ya, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 8, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com