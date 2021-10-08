Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe blamed President Joe Biden this week for “headwinds” in his campaign to win a second term as the state’s governor.

“We are facing a lot of headwinds from Washington,” McAuliffe said in a virtual rally for his campaign. “As you know, the president is unpopular today, unfortunately, here in Virginia, so we’ve got to plow through.”

Biden’s approval rating has been flailing in recent polls, including a Wednesday Quinnipiac survey that put the figure at 38 percent, the lowest of his presidency. But he was popular among Virginia voters in the 2020 election, winning the state by more than 10 points over former President Donald Trump.

McAuliffe is a long-time Democratic operative. He headed the Democratic National Committee from 2001-05, and served as Virginia’s governor from 2014-18. He is seeking to win a non-consecutive second term to the position in the state’s election next month. An Emerson College survey released on Wednesday showed him holding a narrow 49-45 percent lead among voters over his opponent, Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Republicans have failed to win Virginia’s top position for more than a decade. They last succeeded with former Gov. Bob McDonnell in 2009.

