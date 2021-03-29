A Dallas, Texas man was arrested wearing a T-shirt that prosecutors may undoubtedly appreciate. In a court filing on Monday, federal prosecutors described Garrett Miller’s shirt as displaying a photograph of former President Donald Trump, and the slogans “Take America Back” and “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021″ when police officers picked him up at his home to arrest him in January for his alleged actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Miller, who faces multiple federal charges, also apparently posted a selfie of himself from Jan. 6 inside the Capitol building on Facebook, and when a friend commented, “bro you got in?! Nice!” he replied, “just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol.”

Right after he was arrested, Miller allegedly called his mother and told her, “I don’t feel that I’ve done anything wrong and now I’m being locked up,” according to records filed by prosecutors.

He also allegedly made multiple other threatening social media posts, including a tweet that said “Assassinate AOC,” meaning Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and an Instagram post saying he wanted to hang the Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt.

Prosecutors are seeking to keep Miller behind bars while he awaits trial, arguing in a motion to the court, “By bringing tactical gear, ropes, and potentially, by his own admission, a gun to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Miller showed that he was not just caught up in the frenzy of the crowd but instead came to D.C. with the intention of disrupting the democratic process of counting and certifying Electoral College votes.”

He was supposed to be transported to a Washington-area federal facility, but remains in Oklahoma City “because he broke his collarbone while playing soccer in the recreation yard at a Dallas jail,” according to the Associated Press.

