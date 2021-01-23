Garrett Miller, a Texas man who participated in the insurrection at the Capitol, is facing serious federal charges for allegedly threatening to assassinate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and a Capitol Police officer.

CNN’s Jessica Schneider told anchor Ana Cabrera that Miller was facing five charges related to his actions during the riot and for the online threats be posted on social media, including “assassinate AOC,” and, regarding a Capitol Police officer who shot a Trump supporter, “she deserves to die” and “won’t survive long” because it was “hunting season.”

According to prosecutors, Miller also wrote posts talking about a potential civil war and “next time we bring guns.”

Miller’s attorney, Clint Broden, released a statement saying that Miller “did it in support of former President [Donald] Trump, but regrets his actions,” and “a lot of comments are viewed in context as really sort of misguided political hyperbole.”

So far, more than 120 people have been charged federally for their actions during the Capitol riot, and federal officials have said that hundreds more could still face charges.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

This article has been updated to clarify details about Miller’s alleged social media posts.

