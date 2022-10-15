‘That’s Not True, Scott!’ CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Shuts Down GOP Analyst Jennings On Abortion After Walker-Warnock Debate

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota shut down Republican CNN analyst Scott Jennings on the issue of abortion rights following the debate between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

Sen. Warnock and Walker faced off in a televised debate for the hotly-contested Georgia Senate race Friday night, during which the issue of abortion came up early on.

On Friday night’s edition of CNN Tonight, Camerota led a panel discussion on the debate, and things got contentious when Jennings repeatedly and falsely claimed Warnock’s position favors “no limit” on abortion. Camerota tried to correct him — Democrats favor the viability standard set forth in Roe v. Wade — but eventually had to shut him down and move on to panelist Catherine Rampell:

CAMEROTA: Scott, I know you don’t often give the Democrats tips, but what did you think of that response? The second —

SCOTT JENNINGS, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: I could start. I mean.

CAMEROTA: Well, let’s do it, let’s do that. What would you have said to Senator Warnock to do right there?

JENNINGS: Well, there was more to the exchange actually. I don’t know if we’re going to play it or not, but Warnock also got asked directly by the moderators who I thought did a good job tonight, by the way, if there were. instances, any limits that he would put on abortion at all. And he really dodged it. He didn’t have an answer for it.

And Walker got asked directly what his position on the actual policy issue was, and he said he endorsed the Georgia Heartbeat bill. So, he took a pretty specific position tonight on the Georgia bill, which he attributed to Governor Kemp, who’s pretty popular in Georgia.

And Warnock I thought really dodged. I mean, it’s been a central argument of his campaign to —

CAMEROTA: Yes.

JENNINGS: — to say, you know, wide open here and he kind of ran away from it. It was interesting. I thought they both —

CAMEROTA: Yes. I’m not hearing your — you giving him advice.

JENNINGS: Well, my advice is to own your own campaign. His campaign and his record is no limits anytime, all the time.

CAMEROTA: And that’s not —

JENNINGS: And that’s what they’re running on.

CAMEROTA: Scott, you and I argue about this all the time.

JENNINGS: Yes, we do.

CAMEROTA: It’s just not —

(CROSSTALK)

TURNER: Walker is a hypocrite.

JENNINGS: It is.

TURNER: And the Republicans are hypocrites.

CAMEROTA: It is not true, Scott.

JENNINGS: It’s his voting record, Alisyn.

CAMEROTA: I don’t, no, it isn’t, Scott. It’s about — it’s about saving the mother’s life! If you don’t want to save the mother’s life, then I don’t know what we’re talking about. That’s, you’re talking about abortion after 20 weeks, that’s when it is used.

JENNINGS: That’s not the limit in the bill.

CAMEROTA: That’s a fact.

JENNINGS: There is no limit in the bill he voted on. And by the way, you shouldn’t be exasperated. That’s the core argument of his campaign. Full-blown abortion on demand.

CAMEROTA: No, it isn’t.

(CROSSTALK)

JENNINGS: It the main issue.

CAMEROTA: It’s not — it’s not true, an abortion– That’s not true, Scott! Help. Catherine, well, what did you think of the clips you’ve seen here?