At a rally for 2020 Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Monday, police officers took to the stage when the band – The Strokes – had audience members flood the stage while jamming out to their song,” New York City Cops.”

The night before ballots were cast in the primary, the band told voters why they believe Sanders is the best fit to serve as commander in chief at the Durham, NH event before the group lead Julian Casablancas and band followed Sanders up with the tunes.

At the end of the rally, the band played their song, “New York City Cops.”

With fans pushing onto the stage, police were called in to control the crowd growing on the stage – at one point attempting to pull Casablancas off the stage, which appears to be a mistake.

Casablancas reportedly stated back to the police, “They ain’t too smart.”

Prior to the band playing Casablancas gave high praise to Sanders, stating, “As the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy.”

