Top Cop Promises Trump Mugshot If He’s Arrested In Election Crimes Probe

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat promised reporters a mugshot of ex-President Donald Trump if he’s arrested and arraigned for election crimes, as expected.

Trump is being arrested and arraigned in Washington, DC Thursday after being indictment by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election before and on January 6, 2021.

But Trump is also expected to be indicted shortly in the election crimes grand jury investigation headed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, preparations for which have been evident this week.

At an unrelated press conference about a new app, reporters peppered Sheriff Labat about those preparations, including the process for Trump’s arrest and the threat environment:

REPORTER: If the former president is indicted, you expect he’ll turn himself in, right? And if so, what would that look like? SHERIFF PATRICK LABAT: Well, if he’s indicted, you need to talk to the D.A. about that piece. And we have a plan for those instances. REPORTER: Are you aware of whether or not there been any threats coming this way ahead of expecting the indictment? SHERIFF PATRICK LABAT: The threats have been many. And so they started via email, via text message, via personal phone calls. And just as we had threats before, both Madam D.A. And I, we ran those to ground. And we will continue to take our criminal investigation division, as well as other resources to hold those accountable when you make a threat. When you become a keyboard bully, it’s our goal to come and really hold you accountable. REPORTER: How do you personally feel about those threats directly toward you and Madam D.A.? SHERIFF PATRICK LABAT: Well, again, I again, as my mom would say, you ask for this job. Right. And our goal is to protect not just the D.A., the judges and everybody that has received those threats. We’ve done a really good job of running those to ground. And again, as those individuals are, continue to make threats, we’ll go after those bad actors and hold them accountable.

The sheriff told reporters that unless he is told differently, Trump will be mugshotted (mugshat?), and those mugshots will be available to the press:

REPORTER: You guys have never been shy about taking mugshots. Will that same procedure still happen in this situation? SHERIFF PATRICK LABAT: Unless someone tells me differently. We are we are following our part– our normal practices. And so it doesn’t matter your status. We’ll — we have mugshots ready for you. … REPORTER: You said “unless somebody tells you differently” on mugshots. Who would tell you differently? SHERIFF PATRICK LABAT: Again, we’ll follow our normal practices. And those who take mug shots will be subsequent to open records request like everyone else.

Watch above via Atlanta News First.

