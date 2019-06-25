Another Trump administration official is out, this time over an investigation into alleged harassment and intimidation.

Sean Lawler has been pulled out ahead of this week’s G-20 summit in Japan, where he would’ve been in attendance.

Per Bloomberg, the investigation into Lawler contains a rather specific allegation, per one of their sources:

Lawler… is departing amid a possible inspector general’s probe into accusations of intimidating staff and carrying a whip in the office.

Yes, you read that right. “Carrying a whip in the office.”

NBC News’ report on Lawler notes the whip too, reporting that it “was perceived as an attempt to intimidate colleagues.”

Assistant chief of protocol Mary-Kate Fisher will apparently be attending the G-20 instead.

