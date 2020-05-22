Trump Campaign Fabricates Joe Biden ‘Gaffe’ From Viral Tweet; Here’s What He Really Said

An official Twitter account for President Donald Trump’s campaign posted a video in which it claims former Vice President Joe Biden said “I’m going to beat Joe Biden,” but the video clearly shows that’s not at all what Biden said.

A Twitter user named “Jewish Deplorable” posted a short clip on Friday and captioned it “‘I’m going to beat Joe Biden’???”

“I’m going to beat Joe Biden”??? pic.twitter.com/feUIVH0uhh — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) May 22, 2020

That clip was subsequently posted by a variety of conservative blue checks, including Donald Trump Jr. and the “Trump War Room,” an official campaign account — which uploaded its own version of the clip instead of embedding the original.

Joe, we agree, you’re beating yourself every time you talk. It’s why your campaign does whatever it takes to minimize your appearances… a truly first time tactic for a presidential campaign. Joe Biden gets confused, says “I’m going to beat Joe Biden.”pic.twitter.com/UbIUrrVUyi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 22, 2020

WATCH: Joe Biden gets confused, says “I’m going to beat Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/uu23tbMt9Q — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 22, 2020

But the clip doesn’t feature that quote at all. It’s from a Friday morning CNBC interview in which co-anchor Joe Kernan asked Biden if he would commit to governing as a “progressive.”

“Are you prepared now to say you’re going to govern as a progressive, and enact programs in the mold of Sanders and Warren, and if so what does that say to either moderate Democrats or Independents, or even some Republicans dissatisfied with President Trump?” Kernan asked.

“I’m prepared to say that I have a record of over 40 years, and that I’m going to be Joe Biden,” Biden replied. “Look at my record.”

“I’m going to be Joe Biden” is what was said in the clip that the Trump campaign isolated from context, not “I’m going to beat Joe Biden.”

The Trump campaign’s false attack comes on the heels of a disastrous Fox News poll that shows Biden opening up an 8-point national lead on Trump, after the two men were tied in the previous Fox survey.

Watch the clip above via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]