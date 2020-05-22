White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany used another softball question from OAN’s Chanel Rion to close her press briefing while calling out members of the press for not asking about Michael Flynn with prepared slides before storming out after her answer.

“I ‘d like to switch gears and ask about President Obama,” Rion asked from the side of the WH briefing room. “We had an interesting article from [Breitbart’s] Joel Pollak this morning. I’d like to ask you if the President has considered pardoning President Obama for illegally wiretapping, illegally spying on citizens, and other potential crimes out there.”

“I laid out a series of questions that any serious journalist would want to answer about why people were unmasked,” McEnany responded. ” I wanted to follow up with you guys, did anyone take it upon themselves to pose questions about Michael Flynn and the unmasking of a president Obama spokesperson?”

After a brief moment of silence, McEnany continued on her rant as reporters tried to chime in.

“So I would like to lay out a series of questions and perhaps write them out in slide format visual learners and will follow up with curiosity,” McEnany said.

The first slide read, “Why did the Obama Admin use opposition research, funded by a political organization and filled with foreign dirt, to spy on members of the Trump campaign?”

Another read, “Why was Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn unmasked by Obama’s Chief of Staff, Joe Biden, Susan Rice, and others?” Other slides asked, “Why was Flynn’s identity leaked — a criminal act — to the press” and “Why did the DOJ learn about the FBI’s interest in Flynn conversations with a Russia Amb. from a conversation with Obama in the Oval Office?”

“This is extraordinary,” McEnany said. “If it were political appointees from the Trump administration I can guarantee you I would have questions in my inbox right now but apparently a Obama spokesperson does not.”

“It is a long weekend and you guys have three days to follow up on those questions,” McEnany told members of the press. “I certainly hope the next time I ask hands go up because a Obama spokesperson should be asked those questions.”

McEnany then abruptly wrapped the briefing, as reporters shouted after her.

Watch above, Via Fox News.

