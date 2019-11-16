Trump Celebrates Release of Convicted Murderer He Freed with Video of Family Reunion

President Donald Trump celebrated the release of Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance — whom Trump freed from the remainder of a 19-year murder sentence — by tweeting a video of Lorance reuniting with his family.

On a Saturday morning following another day of compelling impeachment testimony, Trump posted several tweets in support of Louisiana gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone, who is trying to unseat incumbent Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards.

But Trump also found time to celebrate the release of Lorance — to whom he granted clemency on Friday — by posting a video that featured Lorance being reunited with his family, and which was disseminated by White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino:

“Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance, one of two U.S. Army officers granted clemency Friday by POTUS Trump, was released from prison in Kansas on Friday night & reunited w/ family members.” ➡️https://t.co/SjeGn8CnoP Below, Clint reunites w/ family, after 6yrs (19yr sentence) in prison. pic.twitter.com/dpoSwanojS — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) November 16, 2019

The video was accompanied by a Fox News article that included this:

Lorance’s release from the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth came six years he was convicted of second-degree murder. The officer, a 34-year-old native of Oklahoma, was six years into serving a 19-year sentence at Fort Leavenworth for ordering his soldiers to open fire and kill three men in Afghanistan. Lorence’s supporters say he killed Taliban fighters. Nine members of his unit testified against him, saying the men were innocent.

Trump’s grant of clemency was made over the objections of his own Department of Defense, according to news reports.

