Trump Intervenes in Military War Crimes Cases, Issues Pardons Over Pentagon Objections

President Donald Trump personally intervened in three military war crimes cases on Friday, ordering the restoration of a Navy SEAL’s rank and pay, and issuing full pardons to two Army soldiers over the objections of his own Department of Defense.

Per an official White House statement, Trump granted clemency to Army First Lieutenant Clint Lorance, who had already served six years of a 19-year sentence in for murdering innocent Afghans, and Army Major Mathew Goldsteyn, who was set to stand trial for murdering an Afghan man he believed to be a terrorist bomb-maker. Trump also ordered the restoration of rank and full back pay for former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, whose high-profile war crimes case fell apart this past year when another man dramatically confessed on the witness stand to killing an unarmed detainee during interrogation. Gallagher was convicted — and subsequently demoted — on a lesser charge of bad conduct.

“The President, as Commander-in-Chief, is ultimately responsible for ensuring that the law is enforced and when appropriate, that mercy is granted,” the White House statement said. “As the President has stated, ‘when our soldiers have to fight for our country, I want to give them the confidence to fight.'”

However, according to the Washington Post, the clemency moves by Trump were not supported by Defense Dept. leadership, and according to military officials, came “after days of efforts by some senior Pentagon officials to change his mind.” As the Post reported: “some commanders have raised concerns that Trump’s move will undermine the military justice system.”

Gallagher’s case, in particular, had become a cause célèbre among right-wing figures earlier this year in the lead-up to his trial. Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth repeatedly pushed for a pardon of Gallagher on air—without disclosing that he was privately advising Trump on this issue as well. Reports circulated that Trump was looking to issue a full pardon for Gallagher around the time of his trial but that his acquittal in July on the most serious charges made that unnecessary.

