Trump Declines to Endorse Ronna McDaniel in RNC Reelection Bid: ‘Let Them Fight it Out’

Former President Donald Trump called into the Water Cooler with David Brody on Monday and was asked to weigh in on the race for chair of the Republican National Committee, a race Trump says he will sit out.

The endorsement-prone former president was asked by Brody, “Regarding the race for the RNC chair. That will come later this month. What about your choice between Ronna McDaniel and Harmeet Dhillon? What’s your view?”

“Well, I can honestly say I like both of them. I mean, I get along with both of them. I haven’t taken a stance, you know, let them fight it out,” Trump replied.

“You’re not going to, you’re not going to,” Brody tried to push, as Trump jumped back in.

“I like both of them. Harmeet is the lawyer for me. He’s done a great job for me as a lawyer, as is my lawyer among many other. I need so many lawyers because they’re coming at me,” Trump concluded.

Trump also took credit for the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of House during the interview.

“And, you know, speaking of that, Kevin. Kevin McCarthy, if you look at what happened, that was a what do they have like 16, 17 votes that turned out to be a blessing in disguise because it I think it really unified and brought the Republican Party together. It’s an amazing thing,” Trump said.

“You know, for awhile you’re saying what’s going on? Some people say, ‘embarrassing.’ And I would say that’s true. And if you notice and even the fake news media was nice to me on this, I was the one that got those votes together so we could get this thing done,” Trump added, concluding:

But I think it brought the Republican Party together. The Republican Party is very unified. And between Jim and Jim and those instead of doing such a great job, they’re doing an incredible job. They’ll figure out what to do.

