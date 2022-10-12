A bombshell report from the Washington Post on Wednesday details a new revelation from a Trump employee, told to federal agents, that boxes of documents were moved at Mar-a-Lago “at the specific direction” of former President Donald Trump.

The Post’s Devlin Barrett and Josh Dawsey reported that “according to people familiar with the investigation, who say the witness account — combined with security-camera footage — offers key evidence of Donald Trump’s behavior as investigators sought the return of classified material.”

CNN added that Trump ordered the documents moved on after Trump’s “legal team received a subpoena” asking for the return of classified information.

The new revelation adds further detail to the period before the FBI raid of Trump’s private home on August 8th, which led to the seizure of 11,000 documents wrongfully taken by Trump to his private home, including dozens marked classified or top-secret.

“The people familiar with the investigation said agents have gathered witness accounts indicating that, after Trump advisers received a subpoena in May for any classified documents that remained at Mar-a-Lago, Trump told people to move boxes to his residence at the property.” the Post added, which would directly implicate Trump in efforts to retain documents even after the federal government began asking for them to be returned.

“That description of events was corroborated by the security-camera footage, which showed people moving the boxes, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation,” the Post concluded.

