Trump Goes On Frenzied Impeachment Retweet Spree Promoting an InfoWars Regular and a Conspiracy Loving Sex Coach

President Donald Trump retweeted a series of tweets from random Trump supporters, and even a congressional candidate running against Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a self-proclaimed conspiracy theory loving sex professional, on his way to a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa

Leaving Michigan now, great visit, heading for Iowa. Big Rally! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2020

Congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine Tesoriero, who is running against Pelosi, is a frequent guest on InfoWars, the conspiracy theory show run by Alex Jones.

Tesoriero bills herself as a “MAGA relationship expert,” and the Tweet she retweeted? Well see below:

Schiff hasn’t done a thing for his district nor has Nancy Pelosi in SF! Nancy has been in power for YEARS and San Francisco is suffering from a homeless problem that only gets worse. What does Nancy focus on? Impeachment! She doesn’t care about her own district! #WheresNancy — DeAnna for Congress🇺🇸vs Nancy (@DeAnna4Congress) January 30, 2020

Trump also retweeted a tweet from Dawn Michael, who is a sexual health professional and self-billed “Proud Patriot Q,” which refers to her loyalty to the conspiracy theory of QAnon.

Schiff is a congenital liar that has done nothing positive for the American people. — Dawn Michael, PhD💗 (@SexCounseling) January 30, 2020

If you’re a Democrat you really have no choice but to #VoteTrump2020 . He’s the only guy in Washington doing anything & they’re trying to remove him. They want put the USA in debt TRILLIONS, he wants to lower prescription costs. The economy is too good don’t screw it up. pic.twitter.com/JaB6q6akgE — BRIAN FRASER (@bfraser747) January 30, 2020

When will Schiff be investigated? — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) January 30, 2020

Trump also retweeted members of congress including Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

My question today is about whether or not individuals who were holdovers from the Obama National Security Council and Democrat partisans conspired with Schiff staffers to plot impeaching the President before there were formal House impeachment proceedings. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 30, 2020

There is one transcript that Adam Schiff refuses to release. The Intelligence Community Inspector General transcript. It needs to be released for the American people to read. Why? Bc it answers ?s on the coordination & political bias of the whistleblower #ReleasetheTranscript — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 30, 2020

