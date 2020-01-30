comScore

Trump Goes On Frenzied Impeachment Retweet Spree Promoting an InfoWars Regular and a Conspiracy Loving Sex Coach

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 30th, 2020, 6:18 pm
Donald Trump Tweets

Nicholas Kamm / AFP /Getty

President Donald Trump retweeted a series of tweets from random Trump supporters, and even a congressional candidate running against Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a self-proclaimed conspiracy theory loving sex professional, on his way to a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa

Congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine Tesoriero, who is running against Pelosi, is a frequent guest on InfoWars, the conspiracy theory show run by Alex Jones.

Tesoriero bills herself as a “MAGA relationship expert,” and the Tweet she retweeted? Well see below:

Trump also retweeted a tweet from Dawn Michael, who is a sexual health professional and self-billed “Proud Patriot Q,” which refers to her loyalty to the conspiracy theory of QAnon.

Trump also retweeted members of congress including Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

